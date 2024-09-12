Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri raise a riot as ‘suhagraat CD’ goes missing. Watch

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: The makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, released the much-awaited trailer on Thursday. 'Pervert' RajKummar wants to make 'lifelong memories' with wife Triptii on their first night; but things get out of hand when someone steals their ‘suhagraat CD’ and demands a ₹2 lakh ransom. Also read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri turn newsreaders as they announce their ‘mahaparivarik’ film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

RajKummar and Triptii just want their video back

The trailer gives a glimpse of how the couple, with help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of their family go all out to recover Vicky and Vidya's ‘suhagraat CD’ in the picturesque town of Rishikesh. From making appeals to the police and family elders to venturing into graveyards in the middle of the night, Triptii and her husband leave nothing to chance as they try to get their life back on track.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both the films are releasing on October 11.

Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer:

Upcoming work

Recently, RajKummar, who is basking in the success of Stree 2, announced his new project titled Maalik on his birthday. The film is being directed by Pulkit and the shoot has already commenced.

Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar had taken to Instagram to share a poster in which was seen in intense avatar with a gun in his hand. Maalik will be bankrolled by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Triptii has been working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and recently finished shooting for the horror-comedy. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the film produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The horror-comedy is slated to be released on November 1.

The first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was a massive success. The second installment, which had nothing to do with the story of the first film except for the title, released in 2022. Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani were the stars of the movie.