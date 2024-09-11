Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar-Tripti turn 90s newsreaders as they announce their ‘mahaparivarik’ film

The wait for Vicky and Vidya's viral video is finally over! In a goofy promo, Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri announced their upcoming romantic-comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actors also revealed the trailer release date of the movie. (Also read: How Rajkummar Rao's improvisation of Calm Down cost Stree 2 makers ₹25 lakh) Rajkummar-Tripti featured in goofy announcement video of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar-Tripti announce 90s themed Hindi film

In the video, an old television set can be seen where Rajkummar and Tripti appear as newsreaders from the 90s. Both of them are seen wearing reading glasses. While Tripti is dressed in a green saree, a bearded Rajkummar dons a black shirt paired with red tie. The video first reflects the caption, “T-Series News…Bombay Samachar.”

Tripti and Rajkummar can seen saying, “Namaskar…Is waqt ki sabse badi khabar aa rahi hai maya nagri Mumbai se. Jaha jaane maane nirmata Bhushan Kumar, Ma muradein meri puri kar de halwa batungi se lekar Chaar botal vodka kaam mera roz ka banane waale T-series k malik, anya kai nirmataon ke saath le kar aa rhe hain 100% 90 ka cinema. Film ka naam hai, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Today's biggest story is from Mumbai. Film producer Bhushan Kumar, known for his music company T-series which has produced songs like Chaar botal vodka kaam mera roz ka and Ma muradein meri puri kar de halwa batungi brings 100% 90s cinema in collaboration with other producers. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video).”

While describing the lead actors Tripti says, “Film me hain wo purush jo Stree me hain Rajkummar Rao (The lead actor of Stree Rajkummar Rao is in this film).” Rajkummar further adds, “Aur jine dekh ke lagta hai pehle bhi main inse mila hu, Tripti Dimri (And the one who looks like I have met her before, Tripti Dimri) .” The report concludes as they point out, “Is Hindi cinema ka trailer aap dekh sakte hain dinank September 12 ko apne pure pariwar ke saath, kyuki ye film 97% parivarik hai aur 3% mahaparivarik (You can watch the trailer of this Hindi film on September 12 with your family as this is a family-oriented story).”

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa. The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl. It releases in theatres on October 11.