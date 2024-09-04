Abhishek Banerjee reveals how Rajkummar Rao's improvisation of Selena Gomez's Calm Down cost Stree 2 makers 25 lakh

Abhishek talks about his improvisation

Abhishek said, "I did that and I forgot about it. So when I saw the movie, I started clapping telling Rajkummar, 'Wow, how amazingly you have improvised'. He said, 'You did it'. I was so proud of myself that, 'I thought about this?' But I forgot. This is what improvisation is, you are not doing it for the effect."

Abhishek reveals how much Rajkummar's improvisation cost

"Not even Raj. Woh lo lo lo jo pura karta hai woh pura improvise kiya usne. Us improvisation par ₹25 lakh kharch huye hai kyuki rights lene pade toh. Bohut mehenga improvisation tha. Rajkummar Rao ne I think Hindustan ke itihas ka sabse mehenga improvisation kiya hai (The lo lo lo lo part that he did was improvised by him. ₹25 lakh was spent on that improvisation because we had to take rights. It was a costly improvisation. I think Rajkummar Rao has done India's costliest improvisation)."

How Rajkummar improvised

In Stree 2, there is scene where Aparshakti Khurana's character visits his girlfriend at night while Rajkummar waits outside while sitting on his bike and listening to music. While wearing headphone, he gives a twist to the English song Calm Down. It has been originally sung by Rema and Selena Gomez.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has been creating waves at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar-starrer horror comedy has received a positive response and appreciation from the audience. The film hit the theatres on August 15. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film. Stree was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.