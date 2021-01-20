IND USA
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
Vikas Khanna reveals demand of 4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color: ‘Not forgetting this until death’

  • Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Chef Vikas Khanna, who recently turned filmmaker with The Last Color, was left with a bitter taste in his mouth when he was asked to pay for a favourable review. He took to Twitter to reveal the amount of money demanded from him in exchange for a three-star or four-star rating.

“3 lacs for 3 Stars. 4 lacs for 4 Stars. Not forgetting this communication until death,” Vikas tweeted. He has also been sharing tweets by viewers who watched The Last Color and had good things to say about it.


Earlier this month, Vikas came out in support of Kangana, who has alleged that there is a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood and certain sections of the media are in cahoots with them. He said that he used to be hurt by her claims but changed his mind after experiencing it firsthand.

“When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart. But today I experience it first hand. Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear ‘Pay or we’ll destroy you’,” he wrote on Twitter.


The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta, explores the unlikely friendship between a nine-year-old tightrope walker and an elderly widow. The film also shines a light on the social injustice meted out to widows in Varanasi.

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know her biological parents, says she wants to adopt

In an earlier interview with PTI, Vikas said that he was overwhelmed with the positive response to The Last Color, despite his lack of training or experience in filmmaking. "I'm a trained chef, not a filmmaker. Yet people have said that the film moves very organically and nobody can take away the fact that it is so original," he said.

"People have showered their love on me ever since the movie has come. It moves people and they feel it is their movie. Growing up we always felt that movie making is magical. Now people see that if I can make a movie, anybody can make a movie," he added.

