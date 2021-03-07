IND USA
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen: ' The break-up scene, the kissing scene, were my ideas'

  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST

Sunday marks the seventh anniversary of the the critically acclaimed hit film, Queen. Featuring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in lead roles, the film was written and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Kangana has often mentioned that she did not expect much from the film, when she signed on the project. Five years after the film's release, she had also claimed credit for some of its scenes.

Here's a look at some of the interesting things that Kangana has said about the film, over the years.

Speaking at a Signature Masterclass, she had said in 2019, “I thought, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen‘s script said it was the most lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, ‘Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.”

Talking about the effort that went into creating her character Rani, Kangana had said in an interview ahead of the film's release in 2014, "Rani has been tiring. Playing someone who is caged, someone who is so wired. By playing Rani, somewhere, I also became very sensitive to things."

Kangana also revealed in an interview to Mid Day in 2019 that she contributed many creative changes to the film's script. "I understand direction, music-process, but writing made me curious. Queen was happening then. Vikas was an unusual director. We would construct scenes on set. He felt that everyone else on set knows more than him. I am the same way, when I am directing."

"I gave a lot of inputs in Queen — the break-up scene in the cafeteria, the Italian kissing scene, were my ideas. There were a lot of situations suggested by me. When I saw the film finally, I was glad it worked out well together,” she added.

Recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, Kangana now has a packed line-up. Her biopic on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi, is slated for a release soon. She is also working on two action films, Tejas and Dhaakad, and a drama about former Indian prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

