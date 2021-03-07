When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen: ' The break-up scene, the kissing scene, were my ideas'
- Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
Sunday marks the seventh anniversary of the the critically acclaimed hit film, Queen. Featuring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in lead roles, the film was written and directed by Vikas Bahl.
Kangana has often mentioned that she did not expect much from the film, when she signed on the project. Five years after the film's release, she had also claimed credit for some of its scenes.
Here's a look at some of the interesting things that Kangana has said about the film, over the years.
Speaking at a Signature Masterclass, she had said in 2019, “I thought, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen‘s script said it was the most lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, ‘Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.”
Talking about the effort that went into creating her character Rani, Kangana had said in an interview ahead of the film's release in 2014, "Rani has been tiring. Playing someone who is caged, someone who is so wired. By playing Rani, somewhere, I also became very sensitive to things."
Kangana also revealed in an interview to Mid Day in 2019 that she contributed many creative changes to the film's script. "I understand direction, music-process, but writing made me curious. Queen was happening then. Vikas was an unusual director. We would construct scenes on set. He felt that everyone else on set knows more than him. I am the same way, when I am directing."
"I gave a lot of inputs in Queen — the break-up scene in the cafeteria, the Italian kissing scene, were my ideas. There were a lot of situations suggested by me. When I saw the film finally, I was glad it worked out well together,” she added.
Also read: Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video
Recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, Kangana now has a packed line-up. Her biopic on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi, is slated for a release soon. She is also working on two action films, Tejas and Dhaakad, and a drama about former Indian prime minister, Indira Gandhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen
- Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'
- Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita
- Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video
- Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted
- Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies
- Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects
- Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay
- Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them
- An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox