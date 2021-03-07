IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his twins, Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the two children role-playing as a mother and her son. In the clip, Yash lay in Roohi's lap while she put him to sleep.

The director wrote in his post, "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)."

Karan's friends from the industry took to the comments section to shower the family with love. Suzzanne Khan dropped a few heart emojis and wrote, "Sweetesttt". Neha Dhupia also dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "So sweet." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey were all hearts as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Malaika Arora were among those who liked the video.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures

Many fans also gushed about the twins' bond. "Omg this is the cutest thing ever. Your kiddies are beyond adorable," a comment read. "Yaa to maar peet hoti hai yaa itna pyaar (It's either fighting or overdose of love) this is so true for all siblings," another fan said. "Adorable sibling love," a third fan said.

Karan has been busy announcing the new faces that his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) will represent. After announcing four actors, the director shared the names of 14 directors, including Collin D'Cunha, Raj Mehta, Sharan Sharma, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Paras Chakravarti, Vivek Soni, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Karan Singh Tyagi, Anubhuti Kashyap, Shazia Iqbal, Pushkar Ojha, Sagar Amre and Kayoze Irani.

Karan also announced five Netflix projects. These include Finding Anamika, Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela, and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan johar kids karan johar karan johar twins karan johar children

Related Stories

Malaika Arora, Karan Johar visit Kareena-Saif and their newborn son
entertainment

Watch: Malaika Arora, Karan Johar visit Kareena-Saif and their newborn son

PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:50 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
bollywood

Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP