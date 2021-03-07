IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash, Ranveer Singh also spotted, see pictures

  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor attended the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, on Saturday. Also seen at his bash was actor Ranveer Singh.

Shraddha looked chic in a lime green dress. She paired it with high heels and a black face mask. The duo was later spotted leaving the venue together in the same car.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha together.(Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha together.(Varinder Chawla)


Ranveer turned up for the party looking flamboyant in a green, orange and black jacket. He was seen flashing a thumbs-up sign to the waiting photographers.

Shraddha Kapoor at the bash.
Shraddha Kapoor at the bash.


Rohan was in the news recently when he was spotted attending the pre-wedding functions of Shraddha's cousin, Priyaank Sharma, in the Maldives recently. There has been a fair deal of buzz around the rumoured couple since Varun Dhawan's wedding in January this year. Soon after his wedding, acknowledging congratulatory message from Rohan, Varun had dropped the hint that the couple could be next in line to marry.

Ranveer Singh and birthday boy Rohan Shrestha at the venue.
Ranveer Singh and birthday boy Rohan Shrestha at the venue.


Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Rohan had written as his Instagram Story: “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Reposting it, Varun had replied, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Addressing the rumours, Shraddha's dad actor Shakti Kapoor had told ETimes, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other." Rohan's father also gave his seal of approval to the rumoured relationship recently.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shraddha kapoor rohan shrestha

Related Stories

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
Shah Rukh Khan lost both his parents when he was young.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in a Sadak.
bollywood

Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
Sonam Kapoor had the warmest wish for her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam shot for the dance number earlier this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
Dharmendra with Salman Khan at an event.
bollywood

When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:08 AM IST
A vintage video of a young Salman Khan on stage with Dharmendra was shared on social media. Salman and Dharmedra's fans were amused at how the veteran actor goofed up Salman's name on stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
Elnaaz Norouzi will be next seen in Sangeen.
bollywood

Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Actor Elnaaz Norouzi says that for her it is all about the right script and if a project is good then everybody will watch it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP