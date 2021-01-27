Varun Dhawan hints Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha might get married soon, see his post

Actor Varun Dhawan has hinted that photographer Rohan Shrestha could soon tie the knot. Varun got married to childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday, and in a social media post acknowledging Rohan's congratulations, seemingly hinted that the photographer could be the next one to take the plunge.

Rohan is reportedly dating actor Shraddha Kapoor, with whom Varun worked on 2020's Street Dancer 3D. It was rumoured that Shraddha and Rohan were planning on tying the knot in 2020.

“Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Rohan wrote in an Instagram Story. Reposting the message, Varun wrote back, "I truly am. Hope you are ready."

Varun Dhawans response to Rohan Shresthas post.





Shraddha addressed the wedding rumours in a 2020 interview to The Times of India. “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’,” she said.

In 2019, Shraddha’s father, Shakti Kapoor, told SpotboyE that the rumours of her wedding were “bulls**t”. He said, “There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focused on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.”

He added, "Shraddha has been linked to many actors in the past. Yeh film industry hai bhaiya, link karne se kuch nahi hota. (This is the film industry, link-ups don’t matter.) His father, Rakesh (Bollywood’s ace photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent,” Shakti said.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was attended by just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members due to the Covid-19 restrictions.





