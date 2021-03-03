Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn son. See pics
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Television personality Malaika Arora and filmmaker Karan Johar visited their close friend, actor Kareena Kapoor, and her newborn son on Wednesday evening. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also accompanied them.
While Malaika wore a white top and printed pants, Amrita, who accompanied her, was dressed in a black top and distressed jeans. Karan was dressed in white from head-to-toe and Manish wore a black T-shirt with jeans and a blue jacket.
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 15. They had moved to a more spacious home, just across the road from their Fortune Heights apartment, days ahead of the arrival of the baby. The new house has a customised nursery for the baby and a swimming pool, among other things.
Malaika has made a few visits since Kareena welcomed her second son. Most recently, she dropped by with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Sunday.
Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, in a recent interview, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said that the family feels the newborn resembles his elder brother, Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he told The Times of India, before adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."
Also read: Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
Soon after the baby was born, Saif had said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." The couple is yet to share the name or photos of the newborn.
Kareena and Saif also have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saif also has two children -- Sara and Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn
- Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’
- Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent doctor's visit and joked about being a 'long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone
- Hema Malini, who will be seen as a guest in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, opened up about how her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajesh Krishnan on Lootcase 2: This is not a race, ki ek saal ke andar second part nikaalo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha: I was burning out, it was a conscious decision to slow down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah attends pre-wedding functions of BFF in Jaipur, shares happy pictures
- Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Jaipur, enjoying the pre-wedding functions of her best friend Hanna Khan. See pictures from sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's apartment filled with green corners and edgy elements
- Bhumi Pednekar's sea-facing apartment in Mumbai features a potpourri of elements, including a beautiful garden, a grand chandelier and a small filmy spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone not to blame, says Sooni Taraporevala after plagiarism claims
- Director Sooni Taraporevala has clarified that her accusations of plagiarism against the creatives behind an apparel ad have nothing to do with Deepika Padukone, who was featured in it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Tiger spoke of real-life heroic act: 'Buying a house for my parents'
- Tiger Shroff is among the most successful young stars. In an old interview, he had explained why buying a house for his parents was his most heroic act, off the screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana can't find architects to rebuild office, says they are 'getting threats'
- Kangana Ranaut alleged that no architect is willing to restore her office in Mumbai after it was partially demolished by the BMC last year, as they are being threatened with cancellation of their licenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox