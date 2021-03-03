IND USA
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn son. See pics

  • Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Television personality Malaika Arora and filmmaker Karan Johar visited their close friend, actor Kareena Kapoor, and her newborn son on Wednesday evening. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also accompanied them.

While Malaika wore a white top and printed pants, Amrita, who accompanied her, was dressed in a black top and distressed jeans. Karan was dressed in white from head-to-toe and Manish wore a black T-shirt with jeans and a blue jacket.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 15. They had moved to a more spacious home, just across the road from their Fortune Heights apartment, days ahead of the arrival of the baby. The new house has a customised nursery for the baby and a swimming pool, among other things.

Malaika and Amrita pose for the lenses.
Malaika and Amrita pose for the lenses.(Varinder Chawla)
Malaika removes her mask for photos.
Malaika removes her mask for photos.(Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose together for cameras.
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose together for cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra(Varinder Chawla)


Malaika has made a few visits since Kareena welcomed her second son. Most recently, she dropped by with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Sunday.

Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, in a recent interview, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said that the family feels the newborn resembles his elder brother, Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he told The Times of India, before adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Also read: Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul

Soon after the baby was born, Saif had said in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." The couple is yet to share the name or photos of the newborn.

Kareena and Saif also have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saif also has two children -- Sara and Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

