Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby, says she 'missed' her fans. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself, after giving birth to her second son last month. She has yet to reveal the name of the baby boy, who was born on February 15.

"Oh hello there... Missed you all," she captioned the post, which showed Kareena posing with her trademark pout. This marks her second Instagram post after the baby's birth. The first was a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Bhoot Police.





In the picture, Kareena wore a straw hat, sunglasses, and a blue top, as she posed on the terrace of her and Saif's new house. The couple moved into the apartment, located across the street from their old house, shortly before their second baby's birth.

On Sunday, Kareena and Saif were paid a visit by her friend, Malaika Arora, and Malaika's boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Previously, other family members such as Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu have all visited the couple and their new baby.

Karisma, in an earlier Instagram post, said she was over the moon to become an aunt again. She shared a baby photo of Kareena and wrote, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.” The picture also featured their father, Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said that the family feels the newborn resembles his elder brother, Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he said, before adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Kareena and Sai have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saif also has two children -- Sara and Ibrahim -- from a previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

