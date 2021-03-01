Kareena Kapoor Khan posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby, says she 'missed' her fans. See here
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself, after giving birth to her second son last month. She has yet to reveal the name of the baby boy, who was born on February 15.
"Oh hello there... Missed you all," she captioned the post, which showed Kareena posing with her trademark pout. This marks her second Instagram post after the baby's birth. The first was a promotional post for her husband Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Bhoot Police.
In the picture, Kareena wore a straw hat, sunglasses, and a blue top, as she posed on the terrace of her and Saif's new house. The couple moved into the apartment, located across the street from their old house, shortly before their second baby's birth.
On Sunday, Kareena and Saif were paid a visit by her friend, Malaika Arora, and Malaika's boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Previously, other family members such as Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu have all visited the couple and their new baby.
Karisma, in an earlier Instagram post, said she was over the moon to become an aunt again. She shared a baby photo of Kareena and wrote, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.” The picture also featured their father, Randhir Kapoor.
Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor visit Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn. See photos
Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said that the family feels the newborn resembles his elder brother, Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he said, before adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."
Kareena and Sai have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saif also has two children -- Sara and Ibrahim -- from a previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena's compound. Watch
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first picture of herself after becoming a mother for the second time. "Missed you all," she wrote. See the picture here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt launches her own film company, calls it Eternal Sunshine Productions
- Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here
- Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on SNL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team
- Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection
- Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life
- Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose
- Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox