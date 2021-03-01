Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena Kapoor's compound. Watch
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday. During his visit, Arjun was captured scolding a photographer for climbing the wall of Kareena's building.
Arjun Kapoor scolded a photographer for trying to climb a wall to get a better angle. The actor was visiting Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who recently welcomed their second son, with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun spotted a photographer attempting to climb the wall of Saif and Kareena's compound and immediately asked him to get down.
The actor, speaking in Hindi, pointed out to the paparazzo that it was wrong of him to have climbed the wall. "Chado mat, request kar rahe hai ke aap chado mat, galat hai, nahi neeche utharo, galat hai. Aap building, kaise, uspe mat chada karo na, galat hota hai (Don't climb the wall, they have requested you to not climb the wall, this is wrong. Get down, this is wrong, how are you climbing the wall? This is wrong)," Arjun said.
On his way out some time later, he posed for the paparazzi again and the cameraman apologised to him.
Arjun has accompanied Malaika a couple of times to Kareena and Saif's home since they welcomed their second son. Apart from Arjun and Malaika, the newborn was visited by his half-sister Sara Ali Khan, his aunts Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan, and uncle Kunal Kemmu.
Also Read: Kareena posts first picture of herself after welcoming second baby: 'Missed you'
In a statement issued after the baby was born, Saif said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." The couple has not disclosed the name or shared photos of the baby yet.
