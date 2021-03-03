Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul
“I was planning a surprise birthday celebration for my father since last year,” says an excited Rakul Preet Singh, who took a break from her packed schedule, and came to Delhi just for a day for to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday on March 2.
For the party, the actor, despite her busy work slate with projects such as Attack and Mayday, looked after all the preparations right from the venue, music, food to the invitations.
“I had planned the party last year itself, and blocked my dates about three-four months back. It was just a day before that I told my father that I am coming to Delhi, but still I played very cool and said maybe we can chill, spend the day together and have good food,” Singh tells us.
The actor, whose father (Col Kulwinder Singh) has served in the Indian Army, called all his batchmates from the National Defence Academy to make the day more special. She made all the calls in January, and blocked their dates.
“He had no idea that all his friends, and people with whom he was the closest to, were coming from different parts of the country. He was very happy and overwhelmed,” shares the 30-year-old, who last visited Delhi when flights reopened post the lockdown and stayed with her family for a month.
Calling her family the support system and her father as her pillar of strength, Singh shares that he’s her go-to person whenever she is in a fix.
“I discuss everything with him. If I have a doubt about my professional decisions, he is my bouncing board,” she says.
Celebrating her father’s birthday in Delhi brought back many memories from the past for Singh as well, as “I myself have so many fond birthdays memories of celebrating my 16th birthday to turning 18 in this city.”
