Kangana Ranaut says the Queen script was considered the most lame ever

Kangana Ranaut has said that she’d heard that the screenplay for Queen - her star-making film - was ‘lame’ before she signed on. The actor said in an appearance on Signature Masterclass, “Whoever read Queen’s script said it was the most lame script they’d ever seen.”

Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, was a runaway hit, and propelled Kangana to the A-list. She said she agreed to do the film, considered a risky move, because she had ‘nothing to lose’ and ‘no career left’. “I though, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen‘s script said it was the most lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, ‘Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.’”

The actor added that the film could’ve gone the other way as well and the director was prepared for it. It was a small budget film and nothing was at stake from his end, and even I had nothing to lose as I had no career left, so everybody was chilling,” she was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying.

After allegations of sexual harassment were made against Bahl during the recent #MeToo movement in India, Kangana had said that she’d found Vikas ‘dodgy’ during the making of Queen. She was quoted by Miss Malini as saying, “One day he was having a party where a lot of people I knew were going so I felt safe. But he got really drunk (or pretended to be) and he forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips, I pushed him and left immediately and he pretended not to see me leaving,” she said, adding, “At least 20 other people were at this party. I left in a rush and went to my boyfriend’s house because I was so disgusted but he kept sending me texts - saying ‘Why did you leave, I could have dropped you’. I wasn’t drinking, smoking, smoking up or doing anything. I had just had my dinner and gone with some writer buddies. That’s his strategy, he pretends to be drunk.”

Kangana has recently sparked controversy for alleging that she has been cornered by a certain section of Bollywood ahead of the release of her latest film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She singled out Alia Bhatt and said that there are several actors like Alia who deliberately avoid talking about her films in public, but ‘shamelessly’ request Kangana to talk about their work. She said she’d spoken to Alia and told her to ‘grow a spine’.

Several Bollywood personalities have stood up in her defence, including Anupam Kher, Tanushree Dutta and Vidya Balan, who praised Manikarnika’s action sequences.

Meanwhile, Alia has said that she did not intent to hurt Kangana, and will have a conversation with her personally.

Before the release of Manikarnika, Kangana was once again involved in a spat over authorship of the film. Director Krish accused her of having hijacked the film. Similar allegations have been made against her in the past as well.

Kangana recently said that she would be directing her own biopic soon. She will next appear in Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Four regional language remakes of Queen are awaiting release.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 18:09 IST