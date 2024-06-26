 When Salman Khan's father Salim Khan revealed why actor is unmarried at 58: 'He wants his wife to cook meals…’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
When Salman Khan's father Salim Khan revealed why actor is unmarried at 58: 'He wants his wife to cook meals…’

BySanya
Jun 26, 2024 12:16 PM IST

Salim Khan once spoke about son Salman Khan’s single status and why the actor never took his romantic relationships to the next level.

Salman Khan’s girlfriends and rumoured girlfriends include Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur. In a resurfaced clip from a 2019 interview with Komal Nahta, the actor’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, spoke about why his son is not married. He said Salman ‘lacks the courage to get married’. Also read: Salman Khan says all his girlfriends are now married in hilarious video. Watch

Salman Khan with father Salim Khan on the occasion Eid in 2024. (File Photo/PTI)
Salman Khan with father Salim Khan on the occasion Eid in 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

‘He lacks courage to get married’

Salim had said in Hindi about Salman, "He easily enters into relationships, but he lacks the courage to get married. He has a very simple nature and gets attracted easily. However, he always wonders whether the woman can manage a family like his mother does."

Salim added, "He wants the woman he marries to be dedicated to her husband and children, just like his mother was. She should cook meals for the children, help them get ready, and ensure their homework is done. However, this is not easy in today’s times.”

Reacting to Salim’s statement, an Instagram user commented, “Men want to make women the slave of their desires… same mentality as every other guy.” Another said, “He (Salman Khan) has started lying, because such a thing is not possible.”

More about Salman Khan’s dating life

Salman Khan has had many romantic relationships. Though his relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif garnered huge media attention, he has dated some other actors, as well. 

Sangeeta Bijlani, actor and former Miss India, dated Salman for a few years and was about to marry him; but she allegedly called off the wedding at the last moment. They are still good friends.

Pakistani actor Somy Ali was one of Salman’s earliest girlfriends. The alleged reasons for their break up were Salman’s drinking habits and obsessive behaviour. Lulia Vantur, Romanian actor and model, is rumoured to be Salman’s current girlfriend.

