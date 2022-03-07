Salman Khan says all his girlfriends are now married in hilarious new video. Watch

Salman Khan has shared a new video on Instagram, in which he runs into his old self. An ad for a beverage brand, it shows Salman telling his character from Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Prem, all about his life in the future. Salman starred in Sooraj Bharjatya's blockbuster film in 1994. The movie also starred Madhuri Dixit. (Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are bruised, bloody in photos from Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi. See here)

The video begins with present-day Salman arriving at Prem's house in 1994. Prem is impressed with Salman's muscular body even 30 years in the future. He then asks him if his fan following is still as strong and older Salman confirms that it is. “Aur shaadi (And did I get married?),” the younger version asks eagerly. But older Salman replies, “Hogayi. Tumhari sab girlfriends ki (It's done. All your girlfriends are married).” This leaves the younger Salman quite dejected.

The actor's fans were amused by the video and the self-awareness. “Tumhari sab girlfriend ki- this line is outstanding," wrote a fan. “Kya Concept se ad banayi he Bhai maine socha ye shadi kub karli aapne…love u (What a great concept. I wondered when did you get married)…Salman Bhai,” wrote another.

Salman played a young, romantic-at-heart Prem in Hum Aapke Hai Koun while Madhuri played Nisha. They fell for each other over the course of their siblings' marriage. The movie had a bunch of song and dance sequences and is considered one of the most successful Hindi movies ever made.

Salman will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The teaser for the film was recently released. Katrina and Salman are also exes and she recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal.

A few days back, the cast and crew of Tiger 3 were in Delhi for the shoot of the action-packed movie. After wrapping the schedule, Salman returned to Mumbai along with his co-stars. The trio shot for the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia.

