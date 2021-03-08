Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, producer Boney Kapoor gave a shout-out to the women in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. He counted them among the ‘strongest women in the world’.
Sharing a picture of Sridevi and another of Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Boney wrote on Twitter, “Blessed to have some of the strongest Women in the world in my life. Their inner power has been my biggest strength. #InternationalWomensDay #womenpower.”
Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in February 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. Boney often remembers her in emotional social media posts.
Last year, on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Boney wished she was around to see Janhvi’s performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. “Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi,” he wrote.
Janhvi, currently, is awaiting the release of the horror-comedy Roohi. She stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the film.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that she is ‘definitely nervous and anxious’ about the release of Roohi on March 11. It is the first big film to release after theatres began operating at full capacity.
However, Janhvi added, “I believe in my film. I believe that we have worked hard and made something that we can all be proud of and put in good work.”
Khushi is planning to follow in Janhvi’s footsteps and become an actor. She is currently attending a film school in New York. Anshula, meanwhile, runs the online celebrity fundraising platform Fankind.
