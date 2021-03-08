Kamya Panjabi shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh Dang reacts
Television actor Kamya Panjabi posted a picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram, along with an empowering message. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she urged all women to follow their hearts and live life on their own terms.
Kamya wrote, “Breathe, feel the air, the world is yours! You are strong you are beautiful you are you. Go scream out loud n let them know this is ur life n u will live on ur own terms.... There is no limit of what a women can achieve.... go for it.. Happy Women’s Day to all the lovely Women in this world. #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomensday #womenempowerment.”
Kamya’s husband, Shalabh Dang, showered praise on her in the comments section. “@panjabikamya You are an inspiration to millions of women, you lead by example, people follow you. Proud of you, keep shining and keep rocking. Happy women’s day!!” he wrote.
Fans also praised Kamya. “Such a strong woman you are. Inspiration to many,” one wrote. “My ma’m is on fire, lots of love,” another commented. “Goddess of Beauty,” a third wrote.
Kamya married Shalabh in February last year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about how she was ‘reluctant to get into another relationship’ when she met him but destiny had something else planned for her.
“I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” she said, adding that it is the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him.”
Kamya was recently seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss 14. She has worked in popular soaps including Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?
