IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kamya Panjabi shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh Dang reacts
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
tv

Kamya Panjabi shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh Dang reacts

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a bikini photo, along with an empowering message. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Television actor Kamya Panjabi posted a picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram, along with an empowering message. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she urged all women to follow their hearts and live life on their own terms.

Kamya wrote, “Breathe, feel the air, the world is yours! You are strong you are beautiful you are you. Go scream out loud n let them know this is ur life n u will live on ur own terms.... There is no limit of what a women can achieve.... go for it.. Happy Women’s Day to all the lovely Women in this world. #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomensday #womenempowerment.”

Kamya’s husband, Shalabh Dang, showered praise on her in the comments section. “@panjabikamya You are an inspiration to millions of women, you lead by example, people follow you. Proud of you, keep shining and keep rocking. Happy women’s day!!” he wrote.

Fans also praised Kamya. “Such a strong woman you are. Inspiration to many,” one wrote. “My ma’m is on fire, lots of love,” another commented. “Goddess of Beauty,” a third wrote.


Kamya married Shalabh in February last year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about how she was ‘reluctant to get into another relationship’ when she met him but destiny had something else planned for her.

Also read: Sunny Leone, who once battled sexism and faced boycott at awards shows, is now enjoying 'dream life'

“I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” she said, adding that it is the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him.”

Kamya was recently seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss 14. She has worked in popular soaps including Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamya panjabi shalabh dang

Related Stories

Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
Kamya Panjabi opens up about her first marriage.
tv

Kamya Panjabi on her first marriage: 'I continued to tolerate a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years before she gave up and walked out of the marriage in 2013. In a new interview, she recalls the day she left.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
Rahul Raj Singh doesn’t want the short film on Pratyusha Banerjee’s life to be released. (HT Photo)
tv

Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
On International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi shared a bikini photo of herself, along with a powerful message.
tv

Kamya shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:28 PM IST
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kamya Panjabi took to Instagram to share a bikini photo, along with an empowering message. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla is married to Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Abhinav Shukla had reply at the ready when asked how he's so handsome

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was asked by photographers about his good looks for which he had a classy reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
Undated: This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP)
tv

Fans of The Crown react to Harry-Meghan's interview, want Meghan to play herself

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Fans of Netflix's The Crown took to Twitter following the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here's how they reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simi Garewal is not buying what Meghan Markle said in an Oprah interview.
Simi Garewal is not buying what Meghan Markle said in an Oprah interview.
tv

Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan said, calls her 'evil'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Simi Garewal on Monday said that she doesn't believe what Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' for playing the victim and race cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin and Rubina fought on Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin and Rubina fought on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin clarifies 'manipulators' tweet was not linked to Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin issue a clarification on Twitter after Rubina Dilaik's fans attacked her. Fans associated her tweet on Sunday about manipulative people with the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan-Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements made by couple

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was aired in the US on Monday morning. Here are the biggest revelations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah.
tv

Prince Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Prince Harry has said that his father stopped taking his calls and denied 'blindsiding' his grandmother, the Queen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.
Meghan Markle has spoken about her equation with the royal family.
tv

'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on Monday morning. The Duchess has revealed how the Buckingham Palace was often ready to throw her under the bus to protect other members of the royal family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah,
tv

Meghan reveals how Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding to Prince Harry

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Meghan Markle, on her interview with Oprah Winfrey with Prince Harry, has revealed details from her royal wedding and the moment she shared with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
Abhinav Shukla felt Rahul Vaidya had an unfair advantage over other contestants who were in Bigg Boss 14 since day one.
tv

Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
Hema Malini got emotional on watching a video message from Esha Deol.
tv

Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
Rannvijay Singha recently announced that his wife Prianka and he were expecting their second child together.
tv

Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee from Broken But Beautiful 3.
tv

Sidharth Shukla teaches Sonia to ride a bike on Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee were seen riding a bike on the sets of their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful. The duo have roped in for the lead roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant had a ugly showdown after the drawstring incident.
tv

Rakhi upset with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni for not visiting her ailing mother, who is in hospital fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP