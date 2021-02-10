IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang, shares pictures
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang, shares pictures

  • Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST

TV actor Kamya Panjabi is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Shalabh Dang, and has treated fans with peek into some of the best moments she has had with him over past one year.

Kamya shared pictures with her husband, their kids Ara and Ishan. "Happy one year of this fun ride to us... happy one year of Aara Ishan to us... happy one year of happiness to us.. more 6 births to gooooo.... get ready Husband @shalabhdang i love youuuuuuu Happy Aniversary #10thfeb2020 #OneYearOfShubhMangalKaSha," she captioned the post.

Kamya can be seen having fun with the kids and her husband in the pictures. Shalabh is also seen kissing her on the forehead in one of them. The kids enjoy ice-cream cups in one image.

Shalabh posted a picture of a cake. He also posted screenshots of wishes from fans and friends on his Instagram Stories.

Shalabh gives a glimpse of the celebrations.(Instagram)
Shalabh gives a glimpse of the celebrations.(Instagram)

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

Kamya and Shalabh got married last year. Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter, Aara, with him. Shalabh has a son named Ishan, from his previous marriage.

Talking to Hindustan Times ahead of the marriage, Kamya had said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means," adding that it was for the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kamya panjabi kamya panjabi wedding shalabh dang

Related Stories

Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
READ FULL STORY
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik cried and told him it was unfair as Abhinav Shukla was evicted. She also said he was never voted out by the audience, but those in the house got him out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
tv

Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Theatre artiste, actor, anchor, Rajeev Bhardwaj feels that the love and recognition his characters have garnered over the years is his biggest reward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
tv

Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
tv

Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside the house, though Eijaz was the one who was initially hesitant. Now, in a new interview, he has revealed that if all goes as per plan, they will marry this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
Amit Tandon doesn't have nice things to say about Jasmin Bhasin.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon calls Jasmin Bhasin 'real life Naagin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Actor-singer Amit Tandon has tweeted his opinion on actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin. Amit called her out for being a negative person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
Aditya Narayan with wife and actor Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh shot for a special Valentine's episode on Indian Idol.
tv

Aditya-Shweta, Neha-Rohanpreet spotted at Indian Idol sets for Valentine's shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Popular celebrity couples-- Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh--shot a special episode for Valentine's Day on Indian Idol. Pictures from the shoot have now landed on the internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
TV actor Mohan Kapur is well.
tv

TV actor Mohan Kapur refutes death rumours: 'Thank you all for your concern'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Television actor Mohan Kapur has clarified rumours about his death. He took to social media to share a statement after a namesake of his died, leading to confusion among his fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan loses his cool on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan says he didn't want to return as host after Saturday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Salman Khan said that he had no explanation for his mother, when she asked him why he chooses to return to host Bigg Boss, despite the contestants' unsavoury behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin re-entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin warns Aly to not look like a 'sidekick'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • When Aly Goni says Rubina Dilaik supported him, Jasmin Bhasin asks him to not become someone's sidekick. "Why not just gift her the trophy?' she asks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP