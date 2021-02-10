Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang, shares pictures

TV actor Kamya Panjabi is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Shalabh Dang, and has treated fans with peek into some of the best moments she has had with him over past one year.

Kamya shared pictures with her husband, their kids Ara and Ishan. "Happy one year of this fun ride to us... happy one year of Aara Ishan to us... happy one year of happiness to us.. more 6 births to gooooo.... get ready Husband @shalabhdang i love youuuuuuu Happy Aniversary #10thfeb2020 #OneYearOfShubhMangalKaSha," she captioned the post.

Kamya can be seen having fun with the kids and her husband in the pictures. Shalabh is also seen kissing her on the forehead in one of them. The kids enjoy ice-cream cups in one image.

Shalabh posted a picture of a cake. He also posted screenshots of wishes from fans and friends on his Instagram Stories.

Shalabh gives a glimpse of the celebrations.(Instagram)

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

Kamya and Shalabh got married last year. Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter, Aara, with him. Shalabh has a son named Ishan, from his previous marriage.

Talking to Hindustan Times ahead of the marriage, Kamya had said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means," adding that it was for the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON