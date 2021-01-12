Kamya Panjabi’s first Lohri after marriage a low key affair because of Covid

Actor Kamya Panjabi has made it a point to take out time from her busy schedule and be with her in-laws in Delhi for her first Lohri after getting married to Shalabh Dang. She says that the Covid 19 pandemic has played spoilsport to all other plans.

“There are no Lohri special plans. Obviously, we don’t know what is happening, and don’t want to take any chances with my in laws. There are kids too. We will have a family gathering, do the pooja, that’s it. I am already in Delhi. I would celebrate it in a big way before I got married. We are hoping that from next year we will have those big celebrations again,” she rues.

The 41-year-old, who has a 10-year-old daughter Aara, had to leave her in Mumbai, as she didn’t want to take any risk while travelling. “She won’t be with me on this Lohri. It’s too cold in Delhi, pollution is there too, and on top of that, Covid. I obviously didn’t want to take a chance,” says Panjabi.

Dang is in the healthcare sector, and is busy round the clock. The actor adds that like Diwali last year, Lohri too is dicey when it comes to them celebrating it together. She reveals, “You never know when an emergency could come. We will see how it goes.”

The one thing she feels most bad about is her daughter not being able to celebrate these festivals due to the pandemic. “I feel guilty, that she is missing out on all this. How much will they remain hooked to their laptops, TV or iPad, online calls…kab tak birthday parties aise hoti rahengi video calls pe? But we can’t do anything about it. I just buy her gifts, that’s all I can do. But children are educated too, and understand. Being kids, they get frustrated though,” says Panjabi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more