Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on her face. See pics and videos
- Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, rang in her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. Pictures and videos from the celebrations made their way to the internet.
There were multiple birthday cakes spelling out Janhvi’s name. She could be seen wearing a white sweatshirt and joggers as she posed for pictures with the team of Good Luck Jerry. In some photos, there was cake smeared on her face as she smiled.
Before resuming shooting for Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was busy promoting her next release, Roohi. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, sees her playing the dual characters of Roohi and Afza. It is slated for a theatrical release on March 11.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Janhvi expressed her excitement about exploring two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and said that it was one of the reasons she took up the project. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor. I felt like I would hopefully grow a lot from the experience and add something to it as well. I hope that I have done that,” she said.
Janhvi also said that she is ‘definitely nervous and anxious’, as Roohi is the first big film to release after theatres began operating at full capacity last month. “I believe in my film. I believe that we have worked hard and made something that we can all be proud of and put in good work,” she said, adding that the film is meant for theatrical viewing.
Other than Roohi and Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi has two other films in the pipeline - Karan Johar's ambitious historical drama Takht and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.
