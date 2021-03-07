IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
hollywood

Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party

  • Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST

Chrissy Teigen spent Saturday night enjoying some Bollywood music. The model and author took to Instagram Stories to post pictures and videos from a party she attended with husband, singer John Legend, and a few friends.

In two of the videos Chrissy shared, she enjoyed popular Bollywood songs such as Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Gal Ban Gayi, and Jaaneman Aah. The second song, from Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Dishoom, featured Varun dancing with Parineeti Chopra. Speaking about the small gathering, Chrissy revealed, "We rented out this restaurant and supported this lovely lower east side establishment!"

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a party.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at a party.

Chrissy has been in the news recently for defending Meghan Markle, who was accused of bullying Palace staff members. Taking to Twitter, Chrissy wrote, "This meghan markle sh*t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f**king stop it." Meghan is expecting her second child with Prince Harry.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney defend her against bullying accusations

Chrissy has also been open about having suffered a miscarriage. In October 2020, Chrissy took to social media to share the heartbreaking news. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she added at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chrissy teigen john legend varun dhawan neha kakkar parineeti chopra

Related Stories

The image shows Chrissy Teigen with Miles.(Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
The image shows Chrissy Teigen with Miles.(Twitter/@chrissyteigen)
trending

Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:33 PM IST
What makes the video super delightful is Miles' mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon.
READ FULL STORY
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
Chrissy Teigen remembers son on what would have been his due date(Instagram/chrissyteigen)
relationships

Chrissy Teigen honours son on what would have been his due date: Thinking of you

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
hollywood

Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
hollywood

Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
hollywood

Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel

By Soumya Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
hollywood

Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Evans and his friend on the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger.
Chris Evans and his friend on the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger.
hollywood

Chris Evans' friend has funny reactions to first Captain America movie's scenes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Chris Evans shared a video montage of his friend visiting the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger and reacting to his scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
hollywood

Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
hollywood

Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
hollywood

Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
hollywood

Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
hollywood

Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Early winners include The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP