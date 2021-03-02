Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles mesmerised while watching Tom and Jerry is the cutest thing you’ll see today

American model Chrissy Teigen frequently shares cute sneak peeks of her two kids on social media. Adding to those adorable videos is this oh-so-cute video of her son Miles which may simply melt your heart.

Shared on Teigen’s Twitter account, the clip shows Miles watching Tom and Jerry movie. What makes the video super delightful is his mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon. “This dude lovesssss the new tom and jerry,” reads the caption by Teigen.

Take a look at the clip:

This dude lovesssss the new tom and jerry 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ynhBngvImj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 1, 2021

Shared on March 2, the clip has garnered over 4.1 lakh views and tons of comments. If the video has already melted your heart into a puddle then you’re not alone. People couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s expression. Many shared that cartoons still make them behave like Miles. Others simply shared heart emojis to shower their love for the cute video.

Even the official Twitter handle of Tom and Jerry Movie shared a cute snippet from the movie featuring John Legend.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the share by Chrissy Teigen:

There is seriously nothing better than feeling your baby’s super soft cheek and them just lettingggggg you! pic.twitter.com/0JgrbllslX — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) March 1, 2021

Such a sweet face!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/R69oLSlo0O — Mia Irish (@Irish93291075) March 1, 2021

He is insanely handsome and also not blinking because Tom and Jerry. Also, those cheeks. 😍 — Elissa Altman (@ElissaAltman) March 2, 2021





What are your thoughts on this cute video?