Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles mesmerised while watching Tom and Jerry is the cutest thing you’ll see today
American model Chrissy Teigen frequently shares cute sneak peeks of her two kids on social media. Adding to those adorable videos is this oh-so-cute video of her son Miles which may simply melt your heart.
Shared on Teigen’s Twitter account, the clip shows Miles watching Tom and Jerry movie. What makes the video super delightful is his mesmerised expression while watching the popular cat and mouse cartoon. “This dude lovesssss the new tom and jerry,” reads the caption by Teigen.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 2, the clip has garnered over 4.1 lakh views and tons of comments. If the video has already melted your heart into a puddle then you’re not alone. People couldn’t stop gushing at the little one’s expression. Many shared that cartoons still make them behave like Miles. Others simply shared heart emojis to shower their love for the cute video.
Even the official Twitter handle of Tom and Jerry Movie shared a cute snippet from the movie featuring John Legend.
Here’s how tweeple reacted to the share by Chrissy Teigen:
What are your thoughts on this cute video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina Jolie auctions off Winston Churchill painting for $11.5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s adorable reaction to the word ‘hungry’ makes this an awesome video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhythms of Ratatouille: Drummer’s fun set may impress you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moray eel undergoes surgery at Kerala zoo after getting attacked, now stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing to see here, just Pabu the red panda showing off his combat skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She said yes! Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving. Video wins hearts
- People loved the unusual proposal and showered good wishes for the couple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Tendulkar left amazed with teen’s Rubik’s cube solving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Bendre shares hilarious meme about Mondays, it's too relatable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instagram floods with new ‘emoji makeup’ challenge, videos are beyond amazing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox