Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi: 'Happy birthday to my everything'
- Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. While her friends from the industry have penned sweet birthday notes for her, her sister Khushi shared an old video from the actor's childhood to mark the occasion. In the short clip, a young Janhvi is seen wearing a night suit while twirling in the living room of their house. Behind her, a nanny is holding a baby, presumably Khushi.
Khushi, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, shared the video with the audio muted. It was clubbed with a photo edit of the Kapoor sisters. In one of the photos, they goof around with Janhvi piggybacking on Khushi. Khushi captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my everything (heart emoji) I love you always." The sisters' uncle Sanjay Kapoor took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji.
Ahead of her Janhvi's birthday, Khushi was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As the paparazzi got busy clicking her exit from the city, Khushi refused to take off her mask. She said that due to an allergic reaction, her face was red and she was not comfortable getting snapped.
Also Read: Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with a message for his 'haters', pic with Taapsee Pannu
As for Janhvi, the actor will soon be seen in Roohi. She plays a bride possessed by a spirit. She stars opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the movie. A music video for a song from the film, titled Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play), featured Janhvi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi
- Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video as she calls a peacock for food
- Watch little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu call a peacock for food and then get disappointed when it doesn't heed to her calls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tells Taapsee 'you will forever be sasti'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi star Janhvi tells why she didn't take inspiration from Sridevi’s ChaalBaaz
- Ahead of the release of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor talked about why she did not use her mother Sridevi's ChaalBaaz as a reference point, facing criticism from a young age and her upcoming projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch
- Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox