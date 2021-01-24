Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry has reportedly run into fresh trouble; the shoot of the film was stalled for a second time in Punjab.
Janhvi has been shooting for her film, produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, in Punjab. Earlier this month, the film's shoot had been similarly halted near Fatehgarh Sahib.
As per a report in Times of India, this incident took place in Patiala on Saturday when a group of farmers reached the shoot location and raised slogans against the shooting of the film in the city. They later went to the hotel where the cast and crew was staying and continued to raise slogans. They wanted the actor to support the farmers.
Quoting a source, the report said: "This is not an issue against any actor of film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone. Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers."
Earlier this month, a group of farmers had reached the shooting location at Bassi Pathana, near Fatehgarh Sahib and had insisted that she make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.
According to Sukhminder Singh Chauhan, DSP, Bassi Pathana, the incident took place on January 11 after 20-30 farmers reached the movie sets for a "peaceful" protest.
"The shooting had stopped for two-three hours on January 11. There wasn't anything major. Around 20-30 people had reached the set. It was a peaceful agitation.
"All they wanted was assurance of support from them (the actors). When they did, the shoot was resumed. It was mutually resolved. Now the shoot is going on smoothly," Chauhan told PTI on Wednesday.
The Dhadak actor had shared an Instagram Story in support of the farmers. Unlike other posts, Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours from the time they are published.
"Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," Janhvi had written.
(With PTI inputs)
