Disha Patani celebrates Johnny Depp's legal victory, Sona Mohapatra calls Amber Heard a 'selfish woman'

Actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Following his win, the social media is flooded with wishes, fans using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter. Many celebrities such as Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry, Sona Mohapatra and others also celebrated his victory on social media. Also Read: Aly Goni shares video of fans cheering for Johnny Depp outside courtroom, says he'd be 'trolled to death' in India

Disha Patani extended her support by sharing a photo of Johnny's character Jack sparrow from the film Pirates of the Caribbean and said, "No body can ever replace you." Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted about Amber, “She & her club of few selfish women, setback 1000’s of genuine cases of women who get the shorter end of the stick across the world. As if things weren’t tough enough in the uphill climb to change systems to be fairer, a #AmberHeard comes to spit on it all."

Singer Sophie Choudry shared a quote of Johnny's on her Instagram Story. It read, "'Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic abuse. See how many people believe or side with you.' 6 years later, he told his truth and he won both in and out of court. #Abuse has no gender, #Justice for Johnny Depp, #Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard."

Kushal Tandon shared a screenshot of a news article about Johnny and Amber on Twitter. He tweeted, “This looks like a personal win. Why ?? Because this sets a precedent stuff for the future."

The Boys actor Laurie Holden tweeted, “Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins.” Greg Ellis, who played Lieutenant Commander Groves in Johnny's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise tweeted, “Plant your flag for Johnny Depp,” in another tweet he wrote, “You all brought that horizon.”

"He did it, he told the world and the world believed him. #JohnnyDepp #DeppHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial" a fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “This win isn't a blow for women it's a win for Truth! Abuse is abuse it being from a woman or man It's justice for the right so happy for Johnny and his incredible team #CamilleVazquez #BenChew #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard.”

One fan tweeted, “In the end, true justice prevailed. I'm glad about this story. I wish Johnny Depp a happy, quiet and successful, healthy life. He deserved it 100%! I would also like to congratulate Johnny's team. lawyers. #JohnnyDepp #TruthWins #JusticeForJohhnyDepp.” Another one wrote, "I sincerely hope any male who's suffered domestic abuse/violence, now feels heard. I hope they come forward. I hope people working in the sector now create safe spaces for men to help and to heal. #JohnnyDepp"

Congratulating Johnny's 'incredible legal team', one fan said, “I remember many lawyers kept saying defamation cases are hard to win and there's a high chance Johnny Depp will lose. But he did it with the help of his incredible legal team. He won. #TruthWins #JohnnyDepp.”

While many sided with Johnny, a few Amber Heard fans called the decision ‘unjust’. One fan tweeted, “Even after this unjust verdict, I continue & will continue to support you. Whatever happens I will be there. Stay strong Amber. Take time for yourself, for your family and the rest will follow. You will know how to bounce back. I am sure. I love you @realamberheard."

Taking Amber's side, one fan wrote, “I'm not going to shut up about Amber Heard because I'm tired of the pressure to pretend I don't care about women and our rights and our pain. She may have been silenced by an unjust system, but I have not yet been. So you're going to have to hear from me."

After several years of dating, Johnny and Amber married in a private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

