Aly Goni shares video of fans cheering for Johnny Depp outside courtroom, says he'd be 'trolled to death' in India

Television actor Aly Goni shared a video of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who is currently in news for an ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Sharing a video of Johnny coming out of the Virginia court, Aly wrote ‘Achha hua India mein nahi hua yeh (I am glad this didn't happen in India).’ Also Read: Frustrated Johnny Depp tells Amber Heard’s lawyer, ‘I can’t please you’ as he interrupts him repeatedly. Watch

In the video shared by Aly, Johnny is seen coming out of the court in his car. A lot of fans were seen outside holding sign boards in support of Johnny. The actor even waved at his fans. Sharing the video, Aly wrote, “Loved it. Achha hua India mein nahi tha warna logon ne baatein suna ke troll kar kar ke maar diya hota (I am glad that this didn't happen in India. People would have trolled him and killed him because of this).” He also added the hashtags “#MardBhiInsaanHai #JohnnyDepp.”

Aly Goni supports Johnny Depp.

Jurors will begin deliberations on the dueling defamation claims from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Friday following six weeks of explicit and graphic evidence and testimony that detailed the former Hollywood couple's soured relationship. Johnny sued Amber in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Also Read: Courtroom bursts into laughter as Johnny Depp's witness denies being his fan. Watch

Amber filed a $100 million counterclaim against Johnny after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Johnny says he never struck Amber and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings. Over six weeks of proceedings, jurors have listened to recordings of the former couple's fights, seen graphic photos of a bloody finger and heard arguments about feces found in the couple's bed.

Johnny has said that Amber threw a vodka bottle that cut off the top of his finger during an argument in 2015. Amber denied injuring Johnny's finger and said that Johnny sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. The case is expe

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON