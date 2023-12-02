Macaulay Culkin has an emotional reunion with on-screen mom from Home Alone at Hollywood Walk of Fame

One film in 1990 named Home Alone changed child actor Macaulay Culkin’s life. He was all of 9, but the world had nothing but praise for his portrayal of the street-smart Kevin Mc Callister in the Christmas classic. On Friday, the now 43-year-old received a star on the historic Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk. (Also Read: Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa banter as they show off their muscles) Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O' Hara reunited after three decades(AP/20th Century Fox)

A Home Alone reunion

Keeping in mind the movie that brought him stardom, Macaulay invited his on-screen mom in the film, played by Catherine O’Hara in the movie, to the momentous occasion. Fans of the film couldn’t stop gushing as pictures and videos of the emotional reunion after three decades made their way online.

Catherine even delivered a speech on the occasion in which she said, “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you.” The two even shared a hug and wiped away tears at the podium.

Actor recreates iconic dialogue

Macaulay decided to recreate his iconic dialogue from the film, which addressed his fiance Brenda Song. “I’d like to thank Brenda, you are absolutely everything,” he said while Brenda wiped away tears, adding, “You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people. I love you so much.”

He then recreated the famous dialogue from Home Alone, much to the delight of fans, saying, “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!”

