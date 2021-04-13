IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome first child together
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song pose with Kat Dennings.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song pose with Kat Dennings.
hollywood

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome first child together

Actors Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song welcome first child together. They've named the baby Dakota.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have become parents to a baby boy. Song and Culkin, best known for their respective breakout roles in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Home Alone, announced that they welcomed their first child together on April 5.

The couple has named their new born Dakota Song Culkin in honour of Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008. “Mother, father and baby are all healthy and happy. We are overjoyed," the duo said in a statement issued to Times.


Song, 33, and Culkin, 40, who both started their journey in showbiz as child actors, started dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Green's Changeland. In 2018, they moved in together.

Also read: Macaulay Culkin doesn’t watch Home Alone, says fame is both curse and blessing

The duo have kept their relationship away from media scrutiny. They have hardly made any red carpet appearances or indulged in any public display of affection on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
macaulay culkin home alone

Related Stories

Macaulay Culkin became a star after starring in Home Alone movies.
Macaulay Culkin became a star after starring in Home Alone movies.
hollywood

Macaulay Culkin mocks Disney’s Home Alone reboot announcement, says this is what it’d actually look like

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Macaulay Culkin shared a hilarious and very relatable new picture as Disney announced the reboot of his 1990 film, Home Alone.
READ FULL STORY
Macaulay Culkin starred in two Home Alone movies in the ‘90s.(YouTube)
Macaulay Culkin starred in two Home Alone movies in the ‘90s.(YouTube)
hollywood

Macaulay Culkin doesn’t watch Home Alone, says fame is both curse and blessing

Indo Asian News Service | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2018 01:40 PM IST
Macaulay Culkin, the star of two Home Alone movies, spent several years after becoming a globally recognised star by laying low. He has now started making more public appearances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP