Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa banter as they show off their muscles: ‘I prefer a skin suit myself’

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa had a playful social media interaction as the latter teased him about his muscles. Taking to TikTok recently, Jason posted a brief clip wearing his Aquaman outfit. (Also Read | Furiosa trailer unlocks Anya Taylor-Joy's fierce rise in the Mad Max saga as she clashes with immortan Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa teased each other on social media platforms.

Jason teases Chris

In the clip, Jason flexed his muscle and said looking at the camera, "What's up Hemsworth? Check that **** out. You had to work out, I didn't (laughs)." He captioned the post, "Eat your heart out, @Chris Hemsworth."

Chris reacts to Jason's video

Responding to the clip, Chris shared a video on his TikTok account. In the clip, he said, "That's a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason. I prefer a skin suit myself, mate (makes sounds as he flexes his muscles)." Chris next whispered into the camera, "I love you Aquaman." He captioned the post, "You sure @Jason Momoa??? (Face with tears of joy and flexed biceps emojis)."

Jason plays Aquaman in DC films

Jason had a cameo appearance as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). He then featured in Aquaman (2018), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021). He will be next seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It is a superhero film based on the DC character Aquaman. It is the sequel to Aquaman (2018), and the 15th and final instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film, directed by James Wan, also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

Fans have seen Chris as Thor

Chris played the role of Thor in Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

About Chris' upcoming film

Chris will be next seen in Furiosa alongside Anya Taylor-Joy. George Miller has directed the film, which will be out in theatres in 2024. The trailer, released recently, sees Anya Taylor-Joy shaving her head to take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, the fierce war captain that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 action film.

The prequel, which is the fifth entry in George's Mad Max " franchise, follows a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Tom Burke also star in the film.

The official synopsis available on Warner Bros.' YouTube channel states, "Young Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers in a collapsing world and taken prisoner by the powerful Biker Horde under the command of Warlord Dementus. They come upon The Immortan Joe's Citadel while wandering the Wasteland. Furiosa must overcome several obstacles in the midst of the two rulers' rivalry to acquire the materials she needs to find her way home." An updated title, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, was also confirmed.

