Selena Gomez's absence at Met Gala 2023 creates a frenzy among fans as a photoshopped image goes viral on Twitter

The American sensational singer and actress, Selena Gomez did not appear at the May, 2023 Met Gala Event, but a fan-made Photoshopped image of her in Lily James' ocean blue Met Gala dress went viral on various social media platforms including Twitter, receiving more likes and retweets than anyone's real Met Gala look, reported by PopFaction. Selena Gomez at 2018's Met Gala. (Image Credit: Getty)

Although Twitter added fact-checking context to the post, over 22 million people viewed the fake image, and 392,900+ people liked it, which highlights the extent of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress’s popularity and how much her fans want to see her return to the Vogue’s popular fashion event.

The Viral Twitter Images of Selena Gomez:

The actual Atelier Versace dress worn by Lily James at the 2023, Mat Gala:

Lily James posing at Met Gala carpet. (Image credit: Getty)

Recently Gomez had wrapped up shooting for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in New York City, where the 2023 Met Gala was held, and had returned to California, as she was spotted getting dinner with her sister in Hollywood on April 24.

The ‘Calm Down’ singer’s last appearance at the Met Gala Event was back in 2018, and she later called it one of her biggest beauty disasters because of her fake tan. Gomez later shared a footage of herself running from the event on her Instagram handle. “Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽♀️,” she captioned the post.

The 2023 Met Gala featured many celebrities, with Anne Hathaway's Versace look being the most-liked dress from the event, with a photo of Hathaway in it receiving 233,500+ likes and over 12.2 million views on Twitter. However, Gomez's fan-made photo received over 100,000 more likes and 10 million more views than Hathaway's real picture.

The ‘People You Know’ performer's popularity is evident from her social media following, with 249 million followers on Instagram, 33.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 64 million followers on Twitter. Her absence from the Met Gala did not go unnoticed by her fans, which created the Photoshopped image, highlighting their desire to see her return to the fashion event.

The Met Gala Event, also known as the Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute situated in New York City. The auspicious event, known for its fashion and celebrity guests from sports, films, modeling, and more, has been held annually since 1948. Met Gala is considered as one of the most eminent fashion events in the entertainment industry.

Gomez's, 30, absences from the Met Gala this year did not affect the event's popularity or significance. The event featured various themes, with this year's theme being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," celebrating the country's fashion and style.

Although the American heartthrob singer did not attend this year's Met Gala, her fans' desire to see her at the event and the viral Photoshopped image of her in the ocean blue dress highlight her enormous popularity and influence in the entertainment industry.

Whether she attends next year's Met Gala or not, her fans' love and support will continue to be with her.