Tom Cruise in talks to make Days of Thunder sequel, expand Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise is one of the most prolific stars working in the industry. The actor is reportedly in talks to make a sequel to his 1990 film Days of Thunder. As per a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the star is in conversation with Paramount for the follow-up. Tom is already about to start shooting the next film from The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu. If these updates were not enough, fans will be happy to know that Tom is also planning to take new adventures with Ethan Hunt on more Mission Impossible films in the mix. Tom Cruise plays Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. (AFP Photo)

Tom Cruise planning a sequel?

The report quoted a source who is a studio insider, which said, “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder. It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script… I don’t think a [Days of Thunder sequel] is a terrible idea. You might have said that revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn’t discount it.”

More on Mission Impossible?

Tom Cruise is all set to introduce the eight installment of Mission: Impossible next year, which is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The action film, which is now budgeted at $400 million, has seen a number of delays during production. Interestingly, even as the makers are planning to wrap the franchise with this installment, Tom Cruise is not interested to do so. He is planning on making more films with the franchise, and as he said last year, wants to play Ethan Hunt even in his 80s.

The eight part is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The 2023 film marked the return of Tom as protagonist Ethan Hunt. The untitled film has faced several delays since the filming started. The production was delayed by last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike in July 2023. The filming resumed in March this year. The trailer of the film will give clarity on the fate of more Mission: Impossible films in the future.