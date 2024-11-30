Internet is surprised to see Zoya Akhtar sitting between Andrew Garfield, Jacob Elordi: 'Super jealous'. See pics

A few pictures of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar sitting with actors Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield at an international event took the internet by surprise. Zoya, Andrew Garfield and Jacob attended the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, which began on Friday. (Also Read | Javed Akhtar says Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar reject his lines as they are too outdated) (L-R) Andrew Garfield, Zoya Akhtar and Jacob Elordi attended the Marrakech International Film Festival.

Zoya, Andrew, Jacob attend film festival

In a photo, Zoya smiled as she sat on a couch dressed in a printed black outfit. Andrew and Jacob sat on either side. For the event, Andrew wore an olive green shirt under a matching jacket and black pants. Jacob was seen in a white shirt under a black blazer and trousers. They were also seen posing with other jury members of the festival.

Internet reacts to the trio's pic

Several people shared the pictures on X (formerly Twitter). A person wrote, "Zoya Akhtar chilling with Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield is killing me." "Oh, to be sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi just like Zoya Akhtar is sitting between them at the Marrakech International Film Festival," read a tweet. "Jealous, jealous, super jealous of Zoya," said another fan.

About Marrakech International Film Festival

The jury of the 21st edition, presided by Luca Guadagnino, also comprises Ali Abbasi, Patricia Arquette, Virginie Efira, Nadia Kounda, and Santiago Mitre. The event is one of the Middle East and North Africa's largest film festivals.

The festival opened with a screening of The Order – a thriller starring Jude Law that chronicles an FBI manhunt for the leader of a white supremacist group. The jury competition contains 14 first or second films. The films in competition include Said Hamich's Across the Sea and Damian Kocur's Under the Volcano.

About Zoya's projects

Zoya and Reema Kagti are working on In Transit, a nine-part docu-series. The series focuses on transgender stories from India. They have also co-produced the documentary Turtle Walker. It tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals. It premiered on November 17 at the Doc NYC 2024.

Turtle Walker is written and directed by Taira Malaney. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney and Taira Malaney. Krish Makhija is the associate director and head of cinematography. The film is co-written and edited by Sam Rogers, and executive produced by Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B Carroll, and Nikita Mamik.