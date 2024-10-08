Javed Akhtar says Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar reject his lines as they are too outdated: 'Easy for them to be my boss'

Javed Akhtar recently got candid about his professional relationship with his children-- Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. The veteran writer opened up on how his dialogues do not relate to his children. In an interview with Sapan Verma, Javed said that Farhan and Zoya often find his lines to be ‘outdated’ and ‘traditional.’ (Also read: ‘Salim-Javed were not writers, they only copied from other films,' says FIR writer Amit Aaryan) Javed Khtar recently spoke about his professional relationship with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar's professional bond with Zoya, Farhan

The lyricist-writer, while speaking about Farhan and Zoya's opinion on his lines said, “It's very easy for them to be my boss. Other people might hesitate to speak freely because I am a senior and veteran, but my kids have no consideration, particularly Zoya. Farhan doesn’t fight, he simply rejects my lines, but Zoya engages in fights with me. Their first language is English; they dream in English. Mine, however, is Urdu or Hindustani. So, I know the nuances of the language in which they are making the film a little more than they do. Yet, they often tell me, ‘This is too traditional or This feels outdated.’ In the last 25 years, I have written one script for Farhan: Lakshya. I have written a few dialogues for Zoya’s first film Luck By Chance. She initially asked me to write some dialogue, saying I understood the characters better than they did, but after that, she didn’t ask again.”

He further said, “Then came Dil Dhadakne Do, where Zoya asked me to write the dog’s dialogues. Nothing more. She said, ‘My father will write the dialogues; nobody can capture a dog’s thoughts better than he can.”

Javed Akhtar in Angry Young Men

Javed recently featured in a documentary series titled Angry Young Men. The show depicts the cinematic journey of his partnership with Salim Khan. Directed by Namrata Rao, the documentary highlights how the Salim-Javed partnership resulted in 22 blockbusters out of their collaboration in 24 films.

The veteran screenwriters also discussed their split in the series. The show features Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and many other celebrities. Angry Young Men is available for streaming on Prime Video.