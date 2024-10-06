‘Salim-Javed were not writers, they only copied from other films,' says FIR writer Amit Aaryan

What Amit said about Salim-Javed

During the interview, he said, “I do not even consider Salim-Javed to be writers. This might be taken as a controversial statement but yes the whole world seems to admire them but not me. They have only copied things in their entire life. Salim-Javed are copy-writers not writers. Let me say why.”

Giving examples, he went on to add, “Their film Sholay, which is about this one man whose hands have been cut by dacoits. He wants revenge with the help of a man. It released in 1975, and right before there was a film called Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Vinod Khanna played the dacoit and his name was Jabbar Singh. In Sholay, it became Gabbar Singh. Jayant played an army officer there, and here it was a policeman. There only one hand was cut here both his hands were cut. There Dharmendra took revenge, here it was Amitabh Bachchan.” He went on to share how Sholay had similar plot points with Do Aankhein Baraah Haat and Seven Samurai.

Amit also went on to detail that the screenwriter's other famous film Deewar had same climax with Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jamuna. He added they copied their own film for Shakti. He went on to add that both these men knew how to do business well. So, according to Amit, they can be called good salesmen who could narrate the film and do business well.

More details

After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films, which also included Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta and Mr India, as well as two Kannada films, Salim-Javed decided to split in 1982.

They featured in the docuseries together to talk about their career and films. Directed by Namrata Rao, Angry Young Men is a joint production of Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. It released on Prime Video on August 20.