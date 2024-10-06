‘Salim-Javed were not writers, they only copied from other films,' says FIR writer Amit Aaryan
FIR writer Amit Aaryan said that he does not consider Salim-Javed to be writers, and cited examples of how Sholay and Deewar were copied from other films.
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are considered one of the most iconic screenwriter-duos in the history of Indian Cinema. The two veteran screenwriters wrote films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Don. However, FIR writer Amit Aaryan seems to disagree. In an interview with Digital Commentary, he said that Salim and Javed are not writers because they were only copying things from other films. He went ahead and called them good salesmen. (Also read: ‘Kapil Sharma's show is the worst in the history of India’, says FIR writer Amit Aaryan: ‘Just spreading dirt’)
What Amit said about Salim-Javed
During the interview, he said, “I do not even consider Salim-Javed to be writers. This might be taken as a controversial statement but yes the whole world seems to admire them but not me. They have only copied things in their entire life. Salim-Javed are copy-writers not writers. Let me say why.”
Giving examples, he went on to add, “Their film Sholay, which is about this one man whose hands have been cut by dacoits. He wants revenge with the help of a man. It released in 1975, and right before there was a film called Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Vinod Khanna played the dacoit and his name was Jabbar Singh. In Sholay, it became Gabbar Singh. Jayant played an army officer there, and here it was a policeman. There only one hand was cut here both his hands were cut. There Dharmendra took revenge, here it was Amitabh Bachchan.” He went on to share how Sholay had similar plot points with Do Aankhein Baraah Haat and Seven Samurai.
Amit also went on to detail that the screenwriter's other famous film Deewar had same climax with Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jamuna. He added they copied their own film for Shakti. He went on to add that both these men knew how to do business well. So, according to Amit, they can be called good salesmen who could narrate the film and do business well.
More details
After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films, which also included Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta and Mr India, as well as two Kannada films, Salim-Javed decided to split in 1982.
They featured in the docuseries together to talk about their career and films. Directed by Namrata Rao, Angry Young Men is a joint production of Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. It released on Prime Video on August 20.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.