Diljit Dosanjh posts clips of fans crying at his concerts after a girl was trolled for weeping: Desh di beti da apmaan…

After a girl was heavily criticised by a section of social media users for crying at Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur concert, the singer has now reacted to it. Taking to Instagram early on Saturday, Diljit shared a post saying it is okay to get emotional. He also posted more clips from his concerts in which many women were seen crying. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad concert: Telangana government bans songs promoting alcohol, drugs, violence) Diljit Dosanjh shared a post on Instagram.

Diljit shares more videos of female fans crying, speaks up

The new video began with several women attending Diljit's show weeping. His voice was heard saying, "It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion." He then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Diljit warms people against trolling women

Throughout the video, many women were seen getting emotional while listening to Diljit sing. During his concert, Diljit also told the crowd, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)." In the clip, Diljit was also seen bowing to a woman on stage and hugging another girl.

Diljit supports women

In the clip, a girl who also attended a concert said, "I cried like anything, and I didn't hesitate to cry. I saw that people were trolling a girl who was crying but I think it came out natural. So I think it's complete natural to cry. Please, guys. I was so overwhelmed that I cried." Diljit shared the video with the caption, "A woman who knows her worth doesn’t need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24."

Fans react to Diljit's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!" "Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable," read a comment. "At last, you took a stand for her—something an entire generation had been waiting for. It takes a true gentleman to honour and respect a woman the way you do," wrote a person.

"Just the fact that he acknowledged that girl crying and addressed it, speaks so much about him being an actual human being before anything else. Grow up, guys. There’s life beyond memes. People need to understand that crying isn’t a sign of being weak!" said an Instagram user. "What an ultimate artist @diljitdosanjh is to literally stand for her! Keep Rising," commented a social media user. "Now that's how you shut down the trollers," said another fan.

What happened

Recently, Diljit's team shared an Instagram video from his Jaipur concert. In it, a girl was seen singing along with Diljit and crying. Several people then trolled her for crying.

About Diljit's India tour

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. After performing in Delhi, he entertained the audience in Jaipur with his singing. The grand finale of his concert will take place in Guwahati on December 29.