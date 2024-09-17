Diljit Dosanjh shares Delhi Police's creative warning against fraudulent ticket sale of his concert tickets

Fans of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh are still struggling to get tickets to his concert in Delhi in October, which is a part of the Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour. However, in order to prevent them from falling prey to cybercrime, Delhi Police has come up with a creative warning on their social media handles. (Also Read – Influencer defends Diljit Dosanjh's high concert prices: You pay ₹75,000 to ‘lip-sync stars’) Diljit Dosanjh shared Delhi Police's creative warning against fraudulent sale of his concert tickets

Delhi Police's Diljit Dosanjh pun

The official social media handles of Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's popular track Born To Shine. The text in the video stated, “Gaana sunne ke chakkar mein ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajva lena (In your desperation to listen to his music, don't click on fradulent links and transfer money anywhere)…"

The caption also read, “Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!” Hashtags of Online Safety and Cyber Safety were added to the caption. The reference to the line, “Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya,” from Born To Shine caught not only the fans' attention, but also of the singer himself. Diljit also reposted this creative warning on his Instagram Stories, tagged the Delhi Police handle, and posted a fist emoji to lend a mark of respect to the authorities.

Dil-Luminati Tour India

Diljit Dosanjh said he is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets. Diljit, who has become a global singing sensation and currently on his international music tour, assured that the upcoming concerts will bring “an experience like no other.”

Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26 with his performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29. The makers are planning to add more cities to the tour given the demand.

On the acting front, Diljit will be next seen in two long-awaited sequels – Border 2 and No Entry 2. He's also sung a promotional song alongside Alia Bhatt for her upcoming film, Jigra.