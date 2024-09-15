Influencer defends Diljit Dosanjh's high concert prices: You pay 75,000 to ‘lip-sync stars’

Diljit Dosanjh wreaked havoc across India with the tickets of his Dil-Luminati Tour getting sold out in all cities within minutes of them going live. Days after an influencer slammed him for having ticket prices as high as ₹25,000 “in this economy,” another influencer has come to the singer-actor's defence. (Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh ‘likes’ video trolling those salty about expensive concert tickets: ‘Aapko nahi mila na’) Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is sold out in India

How the influencer defended high ticket prices

An influencer, who goes by the name In Other Words and by the Instagram handle doosre_shabdon_mein, shared a Reel on Saturday, which began with a reference to Mumbai-based comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni's rant from earlier this week in which she criticised the exorbitant prices of Diljit's concerts for his core audience in India and in an economy that's struggling financially. The caption of the new Reel stated, “Woke up to this reel and couldn’t control myself!" It was accompanied by the hashtags of Diljit Dosanjh, Diljit, and Indian artist.

“Yes, but I say it with no regrets that an Indian artist has the full right to charge ₹20000, 25000, 30000 or even 1 lakh for a concert. If he's able to sell tickets worth ₹25,000, then he has an audience. And a core audience at that. Not that haters are buying these expensive tickets. The Indian audience that you're claiming are unemployed and penniless, they're selling out the concert even at ₹25,000. So I'd say the artist is, on the contrary, charging less. Because we happily pay ₹75,000 to lip-sync stars,” said the influencer in Hindi, referring to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's concert in Mumbai in 2022, where he allegedly lip-synced to his hit songs and the ticket prices went up to ₹75,000.

'Economics 101'

The influencer titled his Reel “Economics 101,” as he explained further, “Saada munda bhi toh global star hai (Our boy is also a global star). He also has the right to charge these prices. Just because he's an Indian artist, he doesn't have that right? He's struggled for 25 years to reach the rate of ₹25,000. You want to support new artists, but won't even buy ₹50 tickets. But you'll spend here because there are bragging rights involved. You'll go to your office on Monday, show your Reel, your photo, and say, ‘See, I went to Diljit’s concert.' So it's a matter of status to go to his concert. You won't tell Gucci or Rolex to spend their stuff cheap because the middle class can't support it. Then why are you applying the dal-chawal logic here? Everyone knows he's at the peak right now, and that people in India only chase a few celebrities. His peak won't last long. If he's trying to capitalise it now, then let him do it no? And a more important point: India doesn't speak only Punjabi. So please regret what you say.”

Dil-Luminati Tour became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets. It will begin on October 26 with Diljit's performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29. The makers are planning to add more cities to the tour given the demand.