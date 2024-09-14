Diljit Dosanjh ‘likes’ video trolling those salty about expensive concert tickets: ‘Aapko nahi mila na’

Many fans were unable to buy tickets for the India leg of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's' Dil-Luminati Tour as it got sold out within minutes. A section of social media users also pointed out the high price of the tickets. Now, comedian and social media influencer Saloni Gaur posted a video teasing those who spoke about the expensive concert tickets. (Also Read | Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for ‘charging ₹20-25K for just 1 ticket’ of Dil-Luminati India Tour 'in this economy') Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26.

Saloni trolls those who talked about expensive tickets

In the clip, Saloni was seen in a dual role, a person who supported concert goers and another who pretended not to. Their conversation started with giving "advice to this generation" to "spend money wisely". The comedian then shared how this generation is buying costly tickets worth ₹10k to attend a concert to watch a person sing. She said in Hindi, "Even if you get tickets, your seat will be in such a place from where he will look like an ant."

Saloni then went on to advice that instead of buying concert tickets, fans should buy shoes worth ₹10k and go anywhere but to the show. She said a person can listen to music on their phones sitting at home where they are allowed “outside food and water,” in a dig at concerts where there are several restrictions. She then went to add that going to a concert has its own set of cons and so it's better to avoid it.

Responding to this, the other Saloni, who supports concertgoers, asked her, "Aapko nahi mila na ticket. Sold out hogaya na (You didn't get ticket, right? It was sold out, right?)." She replied, "Nahi aesa nahi hai. Mil jaata mujhe but maine try nahi kia (No, it's not that. I would have got, but I didn't try)." Even after being asked several times, she maintained that she's not interested in the show.

Reacting to the post, Diljit liked it.

Diljit liked post

When the pro-concert Saloni announced that she had an extra ticket for someone who wanted to go, the other Saloni screamed out, "What?!" The video ended with Saloni smiling and wiping her eyes as Harrdy Sandhu's Joker played in the background. She shared the post with the caption, "Itna bhi kuch miss nahin ho jayega (I won't miss much) (smiling with tear emoji)." Reacting to the post, Diljit ‘liked’ it.

About Diljit's tour

Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26 with Dosanjh's performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29. The price of the tickets started from ₹1499 and reached ₹20,000-25,000.