Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour pre-sale open now: Entry starts at 1500, early bird tickets sell out in 2 mins

It is a race against time as fans flock to Zomato Live to purchase tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's India concerts. Pre-sales for Dil-Luminatii Tour (India) opened at 12pm on Tuesday to massive interest with ‘early bird’ tickets selling out within two minutes. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh brings Dil-Luminati tour to India with a 10-city tour: Check schedule, ticket details) Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour tickets are selling like hot cakes!

Sold out!

The pre-sales are exclusively for HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders. They got access to the tickets 48 hours before the rest of the public with an additional 10 percent discount.

The cheapest ticket for the concert was priced at ₹1499 when the ticket windows opened at 12pm. These were for the Silver (seated) area. An early bird discount also meant Gold (standing) area tickets selling for ₹3999. However, these were sold out within minutes of the portal's opening.

At 12.10pm, the cheapest ticket price rose to ₹1999 for the same Silver (Seating) area. Similarly, the Gold area tickets were now selling for ₹4999 (Phase 1), and even later (Phase 2), at ₹5999.

Other price categories are fan pit at ₹9999 (Phase 1) and fan pit at ₹12999 (Phase 2). At 12.20pm, all categories were sold out except silver, currently priced at ₹2499.

The actual sales begin on September 12 at 1pm.

About the tour

The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India.

he said, “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together – I can promise you a night you'll never forget!”