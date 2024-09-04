Diljit Dosanjh brings Dil-Luminati tour to India with a 10-city tour: Check schedule, ticket details

Let the music play

On Wednesday, after much speculation, Diljit finally announced his India leg of the tour, announcing the dates and the cities he will be travelling in India.

Sharing the dates, he wrote, “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24 … Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro … AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA”.

The India leg will start in Delhi on October 26, followed by Delhi on October 26, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14.

He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29. The pre-sale will start from September 10. The venues are not out yet.

The singer also shared a video where he asked people to share if their city is not part of the tour, ending by cheering “On the way, on the way”.

Tickets?

The tickets will roll out in two segments. First preference would be given to HDFC Pixel Card holders. They can buy tickets on Zomato Live from September 10, 12 PM.

General tickets will sell from September 12, 1 PM onwards.

Frenzy among fans

The announcement brought in a new wave of energy among Indian fans, who took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm. The post had almost one lakh likes on Instagram in just 30 minutes.

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, “Insanity!!!! @angadbedi lezzzzggoooo @diljitdosanjh @sonalisingh”. “Wah wah,” one user wrote, with another writing, “Omg Guwahati”.

“CANT WAIT TO FINALLY SEE YOU IN PUNE AFTER FIVE YEARS,” posted one user, with another exclaiming, “Hurray”.

“DELHI HEAVY WEIGHT BHANGRA,” shared one. Another user commented, “Thankyou so much @diljitdosanjh PUNJABI AAAGYEEE OYEEEE 26 OCT DELHI”.

About the tour

Diljit is currently doing the Dil-Luminati Tour across the US, Canada, and Europe. He's already performed across the US and Canada. He was even greeted personally by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his Toronto concert. His Dil-Luminati tour established him as an international icon.

Diljit is going high on global fame lately. He added notes to his international partnerships by working with Camilo, Julius Dubose and Sia. In 2020, he became the first Punjabi artist to get featured at the Times Square in New York City. In 2023, he became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And earlier this year, he had another historic moment becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to appear on The Tonight Show.