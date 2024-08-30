Will Smith starts following Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram

Insta connect

Will Smith has followers over 70 million on the social media platform and he follows only 276 people. Diljit Dosanjh has made it to this list.

The screenshots of Smith following Dosanjh went viral on social media.

Will Smith's career has spanned multiple facets of entertainment, from his early success as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince to his iconic roles in television and film.

Known for hits like 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' he was praised for his Academy Award-winning performance in 'King Richard'.

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set to come up with his upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Recently, he announced that the film will be released on June 27 next year.

Diljit posted a motion poster on Instagram with the caption that reads, "SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June 2025."

The first part of Sardaar Ji, directed by Rohit Jugraj, also starred Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa and had a record opening in Punjabi cinema. The second part, Sardaar Ji 2, was also directed by Jugraj.

The second instalment of the Punjabi fantasy horror-comedy Sardaarji came out eight years ago, in 2016, while the first film was released in 2015.

More about Diljit

Lately, Diljit has been getting a lot of attention globally. Earlier, Diljit's added more notes to his international partnerships by working with Camilo, Julius Dubose and Sia. In 2020, he became the first Punjabi artist to get featured at the Times Square in New York City. In 2023, he became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And earlier this year, he had another historic moment becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to appear on The Tonight Show. His Dil-Luminati tour established him as an international icon.