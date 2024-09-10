Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his Dil-Luminati Tour to India with a 10-city celebration

After performing across North America, Australia and New Zealand recently, singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to India. With a 10-city celebration across India, the tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Diljit Dosanjh brings the Dil-Luminati Tour- to India(Photo: Instagram)

After lighting up the stage at Coachella and performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, it's a homecoming moment for him as he brings the tour to India. The 40-year-old says, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We are going to make history together—I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!"