Ilayaraja works mostly in the Tamil film industry.
Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Yuvan Shankar shares throwback video of maestro playing piano with grandkids

  • Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, son of Ilayaraja, shared a throwback video of the composer teaching his grandchildren to play Happy Birthday song on the piano.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:58 PM IST

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja took to Twitter on Wednesday to share an adorable throwback video of his father Ilayaraja playing piano on the occasion of his birthday. The maestro can be seen teaching his grandkid to play the ‘Happy Birthday’ tune.

Sharing the video, Yuvan wrote: “Happy birthday daddy.” Followed by heart emoticons.


On Wednesday, Ilayaraja turned 78. The maestro has come a long way since his debut Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.

Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in fewer films in other languages. In the Hindi film industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work was still unparalleled.

Earlier this year, the maestro went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades.

He has converted a private theatre into his new music studio where he will carry out all his music related work.

The studio was originally supposed to be unveiled last September. However, the completion of the work was postponed due to the pandemic. The studio was finally unveiled earlier this month in a close-knit ceremony.

At his new studio, Ilayaraja began work on Vetrimaaran’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil drama which stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The 77-year-old composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.


