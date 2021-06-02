Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / On Ilayaraja's birthday, some lesser-known facts about the music maestro
Ilayaraja reportedly had a fallout with a private studio here he had been composing music for over decades.
tamil cinema

On Ilayaraja's birthday, some lesser-known facts about the music maestro

  • On music maestro Ilayaraja's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Ilayaraja turned a year older on June 2, and many celebrities and fans are extending their best wishes on social media. Ilayaraja is best known to Hindi music buffs for his work in Kamal Hassan, Sridevi-starrer Sadma. He is best known for integrating Indian folk music and traditional Indian instrumentation with western classical music techniques.

Whether soulful melodies or peppy numbers, Ilayaraja's songs have always mesmerised. From being an assistant to a maestro, here are some lesser-known facts about Isai Gnani Ilayaraja.

In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award by the government of India. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London once performed a symphony crafted by him. He is also a recipient of five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score

Earlier in May 2020, he composed a song titled Bharath Bhoomi, as a tribute to essential service providers such as the police, army, doctors, and nurses. The song was performed by popular playback singer SP Balahsubramaniyam and the video song was officially released by Ilaiyaraaja through his official YouTube channel in both Tamil and Hindi languages.

Recently, the veteran composer also unveiled his new music studio in Chennai. He confirmed that the first song he composed in the new studio is for an upcoming Tamil film by director Vetrimaaran, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles.

