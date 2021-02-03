Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics
Legendary composer Ilayaraja unveiled his new music studio to reporters in Chennai on Tuesday. He confirmed that the first song he composed in the new studio is for an upcoming Tamil film of director Vetrimaaran featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles.
The maestro went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades. He has converted a private theatre into his new music studio where he will carry out all his music related work.
The studio was originally supposed to be unveiled last September. However, the completion of the work was postponed due to the pandemic.
This project marks Ilayaraja’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has joined hands with actors Soori and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film is tipped to be based on the novel, Ajnabee.
Ilayaraja has come a long way since his debut Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in fewer films in other languages. In the Hindi industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work was still unparalleled.
The 77-year-old legendary composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jay Sean support farmers' protest: 'It's one of the largest protests in history'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna, called a 'fool' by Kangana Ranaut, has a long history of activism
- Singer Rihanna became a trending topic in India on Wednesday, following her remark about the ongoing farmers protests. But this isn't the first time she's shed light on humanitarian issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B plays Kaliyon Ka Chaman in new video: 'She listening to Indian music?'
- Indian fans were confused after Cardi B dropped an announcement video on social media, in which the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman played in the background.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman: I didn’t care to accept many offers because you need to concentrate on quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shibani Kashyap: Song release is now bigger than making one!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Coldplay, Avicii write lyrics of Bollywood song? YouTube description says so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shalmali: Life has changed from just running from pillar to pillar, making money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s the later days that you have to focus on, not the wedding so much: Shilpa Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Jayashri on Padma Shri win: It’s big for people who loved me for 40 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan: Keyboard, computer that dad gifted when I turned 18 changed my life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 in new post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox