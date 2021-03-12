IND USA
Shreya Ghoshal is married to her school friend Shiladitya M.
Shreya Ghoshal is married to her school friend Shiladitya M.
Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M proposed to her in Goa

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is married to engineer and childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M. The two are expecting their first child this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her 37th birthday and this one is pretty special as she recently announced her pregnancy. She is married to an engineer, her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Here's a throwback to how her husband proposed to her after dating for a decade.

Shreya and Shiladitya had gone to Goa for a friend's wedding and until then the singer had no idea about Shiladitya's elaborate plans to propose to her.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya M tied the knot in 2015.
Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya M tied the knot in 2015.

Spilling the beans about his romantic proposal, Shreya had said on the chat show Yaar Mera Superstar 2 on Zoom, "I remember just to get the ring box out, he said 'squirrel'. I was like a fool and kept looking 'where is the squirrel?'." The singer distractedly started looking around for the squirrel while Shiladitya pulled out the ring. "It was cute and funny, I remember it," she added.

On being asked if her husband sang for her while proposing to her, she said , "He sings pretty decent, but I don't let him sing." She claimed that they were dating for 10 years and were just waiting for the right time for things to happen.

Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in a Hindu Bengali wedding ceremony in 2015 and surprised the world with the wedding pictures without ever dropping a hint.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics

Surprising her fans yet again, Shreya shared a picture of her cradling her baby bump earlier this month and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

shreya ghoshal

