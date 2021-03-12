Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M proposed to her in Goa
Singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her 37th birthday and this one is pretty special as she recently announced her pregnancy. She is married to an engineer, her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Here's a throwback to how her husband proposed to her after dating for a decade.
Shreya and Shiladitya had gone to Goa for a friend's wedding and until then the singer had no idea about Shiladitya's elaborate plans to propose to her.
Spilling the beans about his romantic proposal, Shreya had said on the chat show Yaar Mera Superstar 2 on Zoom, "I remember just to get the ring box out, he said 'squirrel'. I was like a fool and kept looking 'where is the squirrel?'." The singer distractedly started looking around for the squirrel while Shiladitya pulled out the ring. "It was cute and funny, I remember it," she added.
On being asked if her husband sang for her while proposing to her, she said , "He sings pretty decent, but I don't let him sing." She claimed that they were dating for 10 years and were just waiting for the right time for things to happen.
Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in a Hindu Bengali wedding ceremony in 2015 and surprised the world with the wedding pictures without ever dropping a hint.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics
Surprising her fans yet again, Shreya shared a picture of her cradling her baby bump earlier this month and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute
- Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video
- BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs
- Nick Jonas shared a bunch of photos featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, his dogs and more to talk about his new album Spaceman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick's Spaceman launch with a kiss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how husband Shiladitya proposed to her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Rao: I am sure even if logistics work out, we will take some time to warm up to live shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When flights reopened, I was like ‘Yaar, Dilli chalte hain’: Mamta Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday with a VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it
- BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the rapper hosted a VLive session and interacted with fans. During the chat, Jungkook gatecrashed and sang "Happy Birthday" for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS fans turn emotional as band announced as performers at Grammys 2021
- The Recording Academy announced the list of performers for Grammys 2021. BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more will perform at this year's cereony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin Nautiyal plans to get aggressive with social media presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik is back at work, shares BTS pics of song shoot with Paras Chhabra
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra are coming together for a music video. See their pictures and videos from the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's Jungkook flaunts new hair colour, thanks fans and more in latest VLive
- BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'
- Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox