Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics
- Step inside Taapsee Pannu's new home which has an old world charm to it, complete with a Maharaja style bed, Indian prints and antiques.
Taapsee Pannu's new house, which she lovingly calls Pannu Pind, is ready to move in. The actor has shared a glimpse from her new abode while prepping up for the house warming party.
Sharing a picture which shows her in a white sari, facing a wall with a remote in her hand, she wrote, "It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck."
The place has an old world charm with lots of Indian prints on furnishings and similar works on the walls. Even the furniture and the antiques added to the interiors have an aesthetic Indian appeal.
Earlier in December last year, Taapsee had shared several glimpses of how the place was being done with iron and brass artefacts adorning the walls and a four-poster, elevated bed dominating the bedroom. “Coz u need to climb up hard before u relax #PannuHouse,” she had written alongside the picture of the bed which had phulkari work on the bedpost.
Taapsee is currently filming for director Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. The two were recently in news after their respective houses were raided by the IT department. The searches targeting the two were said to be a part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.
Taapsee had reacted with a three-point statement on Twitter in which she also denied having any house in Paris. “Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner,” read the first post.
The second said, “2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.” The third dealt with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment. “3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore."
