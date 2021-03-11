Mira Rajput shines bright at a friend's sangeet, Kabir Singh's Kiara Advani praises her

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is one busy woman as quite a few of her friends are getting married this season. She has now shared pictures from the latest wedding function she attended, on Instagram.

Mira looked stunning in a multicolour Sabyasachi sari paired with a sequinned blue blouse and earrings. She was in minimal makeup and had her hair on one side.

Sharing a close up picture of herself, she wrote in caption, "Saying buratta isn’t as easy as saying cheese." Actor Kiara Advani, who played the female lead opposite Shahid in the film, Kabir Singh, dropped a kiss-eye emoji for Mira in the comments section. Many of her fans called her "beautiful" and "a stunner" in the comments section.

She shared another picture with her two friends and captioned it, "Blurry nights are the best." In other pictures, she is seen posing with her more friends and with the bride. She also shared a video from the event which had singer Guru Randhawa performing on stage with the bride and groom dancing to his song, Lahore.

Mira Rajput clicks a selfie.

Mira Rajput with the bride-to-be.

Mira Rajput with friends at the sangeet.

Guru Randhawa performs at the sangeet.

Mira seems to have attended the wedding in Delhi as she had shared pictures from the Delhi airport earlier on Wednesday. She also enjoyed her favourite hot chocolate fudge.

Mira Rajput in a mask at Delhi airport.





Meanwhile, Shahid is currently working on his next project with director duo Raj and DK. The yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series will release on Amazon Prime Video and will mark Shahid's digital debut.

Earlier this year, he wrapped up his sports drama, Jersey. The film is scheduled to hit theatres around Diwali on November 5. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. Shahid plays a former cricketer who returns to playing in his mid-30s in the film. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also star in the film.

