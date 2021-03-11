IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday, actor asks Academy if she 'could do it solo'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have got their fans excited with their latest video. The couple will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.

Priyanka and Nick took to social media to share a special video, shot at their London home, to make the reveal. In the video, Priyanka is seen asking fans to 'tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations', a trend going viral on Tiktok. But behind her, Nick is left unimpressed, and lets her know that she has already told everyone.


The couple them come together to share their excitement for the nominations. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!"

The Academy Awards are happening with a long delay this year. Usually scheduled for early February, the ceremony is scheduled for April 26 this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actual ceremony was also expected be a virtual affair, with nominees joining in from their home through video feeds, much like what was seen during the Emmy Awards last year and the Golden Globe Awards more recently.

But a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told Variety in December, “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen.”

Also read: Vidya Balan reveals what it takes to keep the spark alive in a marriage

“The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist familiar with the situation had added. It is also unknown what safety protocols will be introduced for the ceremony. A representative from the Dolby Theatre had declined to comment.

Priyanka's The White Tiger is expected to score a couple of nominations as well. On Tuesday, the film earned to BAFTA nods for Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka is one of the executive producers on the movie as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas academy award

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra released her memoir Unfinished last month.
Priyanka Chopra released her memoir Unfinished last month.
bollywood

Priyanka thrilled to see her book featured on a six-storey billboard in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of her book, Unfinished, as it got featured on a New York City billboard. It was part of Women's History Month celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
Katie Leung and Daniel Radcliffe in a still from Harry Potter.
hollywood

Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
hollywood

Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Two of actor Armie Hammer's romantic partners -- Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze -- have shared details about the disconcerting things they allegedly experienced while dating him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
Cherry movie review: Tom Holland stars in the Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies.
hollywood

Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Rupert Grint has talked about the gruelling shoots they used to have for Harry Potter series. The actor played Ron Weasley in the hit movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav plays Balram in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger.
hollywood

'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Adarsh Gourav has reacted to bagging a best actor nomination at the 2021 BAFTAs, for his performance in The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav in a still from The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav in a still from The White Tiger.
hollywood

BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:09 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Sophia Loren.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about Sophia Loren.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice League is set to release on March 18.
Justice League is set to release on March 18.
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League leaks on HBO Max, Ray Fisher reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Critics Choice Awards 2021.
Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the Critics Choice Awards 2021.
hollywood

Critics Choice Awards 2021: Check out the complete winners' list here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • The Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday. Nomadland bagged four awards while late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
hollywood

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
hollywood

Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
hollywood

Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
hollywood

Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel

By Soumya Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
hollywood

Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP