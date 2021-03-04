IND USA
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, shares pic cradling her baby bump: 'Need all your love and blessings'

  Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to social media to make the announcement.

Sharing a photo of herself, cradling her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." In the photo, Shreya is seen in a bright blue dress, posing in her balcony.

Shreya's fans showered her with good wishes. "Congratulations mam," wrote one. "Omgeee Congrats Queen," wrote another. Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015. They are childhood sweethearts.

On Wednesday, singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed a baby boy. Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Another singer, Neeti Mohan is also expecting her first baby with Nihar Pandya. She made the announcement last month on Instagram.

Also read: Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra, see throwback pic

Shreya ha been keeping busy during the lockdown as well, making new music with her brother, Soumyadeep Ghoshal. “Things happen when you want them to happen. The lockdown and quarantine last year made me go into an introspective mode and think what I really want to do musically. This idea stemmed from there. I want to do something which would make me foray in my roots in classical music. I want to take it forward to the generation that follows me. I didn’t want to make it sound like a clichéd classical piece, but a new age experience,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

shreya ghoshal

